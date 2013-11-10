FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worker killed by wildcat at Oregon animal sanctuary: local media
November 10, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Worker killed by wildcat at Oregon animal sanctuary: local media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An employee at an Oregon wildcat sanctuary was found dead at the facility on Saturday, and local media said the woman had been killed by one of the animals.

The woman was in the sanctuary, which shelters cougars, bobcats, tiger and lynx among other wildcats, when one of the animals bit her, local television reported, citing Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responders.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff Office were called to the WildCat Haven sanctuary in Sherwood, Oregon, about 20 miles southwest of Portland, on Saturday night after an employee was reported to have been gravely injured on the job, their office said. She was dead when they arrived.

No one at Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue was immediately available to confirm the reported cause of death.

The sanctuary is not open to the public.

In March, Project Survival’s Cat Haven sanctuary in Dunlap, California about 40 miles east of Fresno, was closed to the public for several days after a worker was killed by a lion that had escaped through an improperly secured gate.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Louise Ireland

