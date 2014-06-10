FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Firefighters work to contain wildfire threatening Oregon city
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 10, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Firefighters work to contain wildfire threatening Oregon city

Shelby Sebens

2 Min Read

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - Firefighters were working on Monday to prevent an Oregon wildfire that has forced home evacuations and school closures from spreading into the small city of Bend, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The so-called Two Bulls fire has charred some 6,800-acres of heavy brush and timber and forced the evacuation of 250 homes in Deschutes County since two fires sparked by humans over the weekend swirled into one blaze, the service said.

Hundreds of firefighters together with nearly 50 fire engines, 11 bulldozers, and 11 helicopters had contained 25 percent of the blaze by late on Monday.

But some 2,000 homes and a major source of drinking water remained threatened in and near the city of some 80,000 residents to the east, with winds forecast to pick up to 40 miles per hour on Tuesday likely to hamper containment efforts.

“It’s certainly a complex fire with it being close to the city of Bend and close to the city of Bend’s watershed,” said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean.

Oregon senator Jeff Merkley said on Monday the West Coast state’s June 8 request for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid had been approved.

Three schools near the evacuation zone would remain closed on Tuesday and 50 homes remained under evacuation orders late on Monday, down from the initial 250, the U.S. Forest Service said.

No structures have been damaged and the only injury has been one firefighter who suffered a minor leg laceration, it said.

Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.