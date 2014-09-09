FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon woman arrested for 'zombie game' assault
September 9, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Oregon woman arrested for 'zombie game' assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An Oregon woman was arrested for breaking into a home and attacking a woman resident, while claiming she was playing a “zombie game,” police said on Monday.

Sheriff’s officers arrested Jessica Rocha, 27, at a home in the coastal town of Lakeside, said Sergeant Kelley Andrews of Coos County, adding that she was charged with criminal mischief, assault, unlawful entry, harassment and attempted burglary.

“She was making comments about playing a zombie game,'” Andrews said, “I’ve never heard of that.”

The Coos Bay World newspaper reported that Rocha pushed 37-year-old Erica Tate down the stairs, pulled her hair and bit her.

Rocha was arraigned on Monday and is being held in the Coos County Jail on $77,500 bail, Andrews said.

Lakeside is about 210 miles (338 km) southwest of Portland.

Reporting by Teresa Carson; Editing by Curtis Skinner and Clarence Fernandez

