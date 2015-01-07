FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Blue Dog' painting valued at $250,000 stolen from New Orleans gallery
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
January 7, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

'Blue Dog' painting valued at $250,000 stolen from New Orleans gallery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The 1997 painting "Wendy and Me" by Louisiana artist George Rodrigue, is pictured in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters January 6, 2015. REUTERS/George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts/Handout via Reuters

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A painting by Louisiana artist George Rodrigue with an estimated value of $250,000 that depicts the artist as a blue dog beside his bride on their wedding day was stolen on Tuesday from a gallery in New Orleans, the artist’s son said.

The 1997 painting “Wendy and Me” was hanging in the Rodrigue Studio in New Orleans’ French Quarter when a man took it off the wall and absconded with it in a theft that took no more than 10 seconds, said Jacques Rodrigue, the artist’s son, who helps manage his late father’s art.

“This is not a piece that would have ever been sold,” said Rodrigue. “We’re really anxious to get it back.”

The gallery has shared video footage of the theft with New Orleans police, Rodrigue said. Police are in the early stages of their investigation, a police spokesman said.

George Rodrigue rose to prominence in the 1990s with his series of paintings depicting blue dogs based on a Cajun legend of a werewolf or ghost dog threatening to haunt naughty children.

He died in 2013 at age 69 of complications from cancer, his son said.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.