FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton spoke to Pakistan minister about Afghan attacks
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2012 / 5:13 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton spoke to Pakistan minister about Afghan attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke to Pakistan’s foreign minister about their shared responsibility to confront militants following Sunday’s attacks in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Afghanistan’s Taliban attacked Kabul on Sunday with heavy explosions, rockets and gunfire in one of the most serious assaults on the capital in the past decade.

Clinton and Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar “discussed the cowardly attacks in Afghanistan,” the statement said. “(Clinton) underscored our shared responsibility for robust action ... to confront and defeat terrorists and violent extremists.”

Clinton, who was visiting Brazil’s capital, also discussed the “next steps in the US-Pakistani dialogue” following the conclusion of a Pakistani parliamentary review, State Department Victoria Nuland said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.