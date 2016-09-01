Pakistani man sentenced in U.S. for trying to export military equipment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pakistani man was sentenced on Thursday to 33 months in a U.S. prison for attempting to export military equipment for the Pakistani military without a license, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Syed Vaqar Ashraf had previously pleaded guilty to trying to procure gyroscopes and illegally ship them to Pakistan so they could be used by the Pakistani military, the Justice Department said in a news release. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Arizona.