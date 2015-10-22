FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Pakistan's Sharif discuss U.S. nationals held hostage
October 22, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Pakistan's Sharif discuss U.S. nationals held hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Pakistan’s prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, discussed ways to work together on counterterrorism at a meeting on Thursday, including helping free U.S. nationals being held hostage, the White House said.

“President Obama further raised his concern regarding the U.S. nationals held hostage by terrorist groups in the region, and he welcomed the Prime Minister’s offer to assist in every way possible with their safe return,” the White House said in a statement about the meeting.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney

