Kerry says Obama has timeline to end U.S. drone strikes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has a timeline for ending the U.S. program of drone strikes, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday, following talks with the new government of Pakistan.

“I think the program will end as we have eliminated most of the threat and continue to eliminate it,” Kerry said in an interview with Pakistan Television.

“The president has a very real timeline and we hope it’s going to be very, very soon,” Kerry added, when asked whether the U.S. had a timeline for ending drone strikes.