FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Saudi Arabia sanction Pakistani charity Al-Furqan
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Saudi Arabia sanction Pakistani charity Al-Furqan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sanctioned a Pakistani charity for allegedly financing violent extremist groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan under the guise of humanitarian work.

The sanctions target the Al-Furqan Foundation Welfare Trust, which the U.S. Treasury said had changed its name to avoid prior U.S. sanctions.

“We are committed to exposing terrorist financiers, especially those who masquerade as charities,” Adam Szubin, Treasury’s acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The Treasury said its sanctions would shut Al-Furqan out of the U.S. financial sector and prohibit and Americans from doing business with the organization. Saudi Arabia also designated Al-Furqan under an anti-terrorism law, the Treasury said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.