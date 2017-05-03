U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas deliver a statement at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they deliver a statement at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrive to deliver a statement at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believes Israelis and Palestinians are both willing to make a peace deal, adding that he does not think it will be as difficult as people thought.

"It's ... something that I think is frankly maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years," Trump said at the beginning of a lunch with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and senior U.S. and Palestinian leaders. "But we need two willing parties. We believe Israel is willing, we believe you're willing, and if you both are willing, we're going to make a deal."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)