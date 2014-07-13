FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three dead, two wounded in Pasadena, California shootings
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 13, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Three dead, two wounded in Pasadena, California shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting late on Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, California before the gunman surrendered, police said.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls from residents about shots being fired and found a man barricaded in a home after “shooting indiscriminately” at people passing by, said Lt. Vasken Gourdikian of the Pasadena Police Department. The man also fired heavily upon officers arriving at the scene, he said.

After a standoff, police persuaded the suspected gunman to surrender and he was taken into custody without further incident, Gourdikian said.

He was later identified as John Izeal Smith, 35, of Pasadena. He was being held after being book on three counts of murder, police said. The victims’ identities were not available.

Police did not provide a motive for the shootings nor whether the suspect had any connection to the victims. Two other people suffered minor to moderate injuries, he said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Missouri and Chris Michaud in New York; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.