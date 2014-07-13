Three dead, two wounded in Pasadena, California shootings

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting late on Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, California before the gunman surrendered, police said.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls from residents about shots being fired and found a man barricaded in a home after “shooting indiscriminately” at people passing by, said Lt. Vasken Gourdikian of the Pasadena Police Department. The man also fired heavily upon officers arriving at the scene, he said.

After a standoff, police persuaded the suspected gunman to surrender and he was taken into custody without further incident, Gourdikian said.

He was later identified as John Izeal Smith, 35, of Pasadena. He was being held after being book on three counts of murder, police said. The victims’ identities were not available.

Police did not provide a motive for the shootings nor whether the suspect had any connection to the victims. Two other people suffered minor to moderate injuries, he said.