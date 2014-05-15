Ex-NFL star Hernandez charged in Boston double-murder

Aaron Hernandez (R) chats with his lawyer Charles Rankin as he appears for a pre-trial hearing at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe/Pool

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez has been charged with murder in a 2012 Boston double homicide, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said at a press conference on Thursday.

Conley said Hernandez shot Daniel Abreu and Safiro Furtado, two Cape Verdean nationals, in a drive-by shooting in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012.

Hernandez, a former tight end for the National Football League team, is already in jail awaiting trial on murder charges in the shooting death of another man last June in an industrial park near his home in South Attleboro, Massachusetts.