Massachusetts police search NFL player's home in homicide probe: report
June 19, 2013 / 3:08 AM / 4 years ago

Massachusetts police search NFL player's home in homicide probe: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Massachusetts State Police searched the home of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday as part of a probe into a suspected homicide, according to ABC News.

Hernandez was initially uncooperative with police after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in an industrial park near his home in North Attleborough on Monday, ABC News said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

A police spokesman confirmed there was a homicide investigation under way in North Attleborough, but declined to give further details.

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, which is overseeing the investigation, was not immediately available to comment.

North Attleborough is home to many Patriots players because of its proximity to Gillette Stadium, where the National Football League team plays. A Patriots spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

