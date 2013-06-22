FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police search home of NFL player linked to murder probe: media
June 22, 2013 / 8:00 PM / in 4 years

Police search home of NFL player linked to murder probe: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police on Saturday searched the Massachusetts home of New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man earlier this week, local media reported.

Hernandez, a 23-year-old tight end and rising star in the National Football League, is at the center of an investigation into the death of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player for the Boston Bandits.

Lloyd’s body was discovered on Monday in an industrial park about a mile from Hernandez’s home in North Attleborough, some 40 miles south of Boston, near Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play.

About a dozen law-enforcement officers arrived at Hernandez’s home on Saturday afternoon, the Boston Globe and local radio station WBZ reported. The Globe published a photo showing two Massachusetts State Police vehicles and another marked police car parked in the sprawling home’s driveway.

A state police spokesman declined to comment on Saturday’s activity at Hernandez’s home. The player’s lawyer and a spokeswoman for the local prosecutor’s office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Eric Walsh

