Ex-NFL player Hernandez fiancée, two others, indicted in murder

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, a former player for the NFL's New England Patriots football team, leaves the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts September 6, 2013, where Hernandez was arraigned on murder and weapons charges in connection with the killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in June. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - The fiancée of Aaron Hernandez, the former National Football League star accused of murdering semi-pro player Odin Lloyd, was indicted along with two other people on charges related to the case, local prosecutors said on Friday.

Shayanna Jenkins, who has an infant daughter with Hernandez, was indicted by a grand jury for perjury, according to a statement from Bristol County District Attorney Sam Sutter’s office.

Also indicted were Hernandez’s friend Carlos Ortiz, on a charge of accessory to murder, and Hernandez’s cousin Tanya Singleton on a charge of conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact, Sutter’s office said. Singleton had already been indicted on charges of criminal contempt.

Hernandez was a star tight end of the New England Patriots when he was arrested on June 26 for the alleged execution-style murder of Lloyd, whose bullet-riddled body was found in an industrial area near Hernandez’s home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. He was cut by the team within hours of his arrest.

Prosecutors charge that Hernandez called Lloyd to his home on the night of June 17 and drove him, along with Ortiz and another friend, Ernest Wallace, to the industrial area where they say Hernandez shot Lloyd dead.

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Gregg Miliote, said Ortiz now claims Hernandez was the only person who got out of the vehicle with Lloyd on the night of the murder, reversing previous testimony that Wallace had also left the vehicle.

Lawyers for Ortiz and Hernandez did not respond to requests for comment. Jenkins and Singleton were not immediately reachable. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and related firearms charges.

Lloyd, 27, had been dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. Prosecutors said Hernandez soured on him a few nights before the body was found and that the two had argued after Lloyd socialized at a nightclub with people Hernandez disliked.

Wallace has also been charged with accessory to murder after the fact, Sutter said.