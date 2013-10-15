Fiancee of ex-NFL star Hernandez pleads not guilty to perjury

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, a former player for the NFL's New England Patriots football team, leaves the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts September 6, 2013, where Hernandez was arraigned on murder and weapons charges in connection with the killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in June. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that she disposed of evidence in Hernandez’s murder case and lied to a grand jury about it.

Shayanna Jenkins was released in her own recognizance after entering the plea to a count of perjury in Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, a court official said.

Prosecutors claimed Jenkins lied to a grand jury in August by telling the jurors she did not know where she had disposed of a box that she had been asked to get rid of by Hernandez.

Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is accused of shooting dead semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near his North Attleborough home in June.

Investigators have not found the gun.