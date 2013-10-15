Fiancee of ex-NFL star Hernandez pleads not guilty to perjury

BOSTON (Reuters) - The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that she disposed of evidence in Hernandez’s murder case and lied to a grand jury about it.
Shayanna Jenkins was released in her own recognizance after entering the plea to a count of perjury in Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, a court official said.
Prosecutors claimed Jenkins lied to a grand jury in August by telling the jurors she did not know where she had disposed of a box that she had been asked to get rid of by Hernandez.
Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is accused of shooting dead semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near his North Attleborough home in June.
Investigators have not found the gun.
Reporting by Richard Valdmanis