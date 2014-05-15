FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-NFL star Hernandez charged in Boston double-murder: report
May 15, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-NFL star Hernandez charged in Boston double-murder: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aaron Hernandez appears for a pre-trial hearing at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe/Pool

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez was indicted on Thursday for the 2012 murder of two men in a Boston drive-by shooting, according to the Boston Globe, which cited two officials briefed on the case.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is already in jail awaiting trial on charges he and two accomplices shot a man to death last June in an industrial park near his home in South Attleboro, Massachusetts. He was cut from the Patriots shortly after his arrest in that case.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the June 2013 murder charge.

A spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney declined comment on the reported new charges, but said a press conference is scheduled for later Thursday morning.

According to the Boston Globe, Hernandez is accused of killing Daniel Abreu and Safiro Furtado, two Cape Verdean nationals, on July 16, 2012, in Boston’s South End.

Hernandez’s attorney was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Nick Zieminski

