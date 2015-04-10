After four days, no verdict in ex-NFL star Hernandez's murder trial

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez sits with defense attorney Charles Rankin before the jury began deliberations in his murder trial at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Reuters) - The jury in the murder trial of former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez finished its fourth day of deliberations on Friday without a verdict.

Hernandez, 25, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is accused of fatally shooting semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez’s Massachusetts home in June 2013.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Hernandez would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second-degree murder conviction would lead to a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

The jury will resume deliberations at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The trial is the first of two Hernandez faces this year. After the jury in Fall River delivers a verdict, Hernandez will face trial in Boston on charges of fatally shooting two Cape Verdean men outside a nightclub in 2012.