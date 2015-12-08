FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Attorneys for ex-NFL star Hernandez, prosecutors, seek trial delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez arrives in the courtroom at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez and prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to delay the start of his trial on charges of killing two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

Hernandez, a 26-year-old former New England Patriots tight end, is already serving a sentence of life in prison for murdering an acquaintance in an industrial park in 2013 after being convicted in April of that killing.

Defense lawyers and Suffolk County, Massachusetts, prosecutors in a joint court filing on Monday asked a judge to postpone the scheduled Jan. 19 start of Hernandez’s next trial while they await a higher court’s ruling on evidence used in the first trial.

Hernandez faces charges including two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting dead two Cape Verdean nationals after one of them inadvertently caused him to spill his drink in a nightclub. Prosecutors contend that Hernandez followed the men, Daniel de Abreu and Safirdo Furtado, after they left the club and shot them while they were stopped at a red light.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernard Orr

