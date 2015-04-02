FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecution rests in murder trial of ex-NFL player Hernandez: reports
April 2, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Prosecution rests in murder trial of ex-NFL player Hernandez: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The prosecution has rested in the murder trial of former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez, according to media reports on Thursday.

Hernandez, 25, has been on trial since late January on murder and firearms charges in the killing of Odin Lloyd, a semiprofessional football player who was dating his fiancée’s sister. He has pleaded not guilty and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Susan Heavey

