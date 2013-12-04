FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Universal halts 'Fast & Furious 7' production to assess options
December 4, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Universal halts 'Fast & Furious 7' production to assess options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. actor Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Universal Pictures has shut down production of action sequel “Fast & Furious 7” to consider its options for the franchise following the death of actor Paul Walker, the studio said on Wednesday.

“At this time we feel it is our responsibility to shut down production on ‘Fast & Furious 7’ for a period of time so we can assess all options available to move forward with the franchise,” Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

