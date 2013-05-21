FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peace Corps says same-sex couples can apply to serve together
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 21, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Peace Corps says same-sex couples can apply to serve together

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Peace Corps said on Tuesday it will start accepting applications next month from same-sex couples who want to volunteer together as part of the overseas service program.

But not all of the 76 countries that host the program established by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1961 will be open as assignments for those couples, an agency spokeswoman said.

“The Peace Corps is only going to consider placement for same-sex couples in countries where homosexual acts are not criminalized,” spokeswoman Shira Kramer said.

“We’re obviously aiming to foster the most productive and safe environments for same-sex couples,” she added.

Married heterosexual couples have been allowed to serve together since the Peace Corps was created. The agency said they fill 7 percent of its assignments, as opportunities for couples to be posted together are limited.

Including same-sex domestic partners in the application process will expand the pool of people considered to help fulfill the agency’s mission of promoting peace and understanding between the United States and other counties, the organization said.

Same-sex couples can apply starting on June 3 and will have to sign an affidavit verifying their relationship before leaving to serve, the Peace Corps said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.