California man, 101, killed by car driven by woman of 91
May 23, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

California man, 101, killed by car driven by woman of 91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 101-year-old man crossing an intersection in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank was struck by a car being driven by a 91-year-old woman and later died of his injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Otto Jensen, a popular local photographer, suffered serious injuries in the Tuesday evening accident and was pronounced dead at a hospital, Burbank police spokesman Darin Ryburn said.

“It’s truly a tragedy, not only for Otto’s family but for the city, to lose such a well-known figure here in Burbank. He lived and worked here for a long time,” Ryburn said.

Jensen, a former boxer who first opened his photo studio in the 1950s, was grand marshal of Burbank’s centennial parade in April of last year, when he and the city were both 100 years old.

He was crossing a street near that studio when he was struck by a sedan driven by 91-year-old Mary Beaumont, Ryburn said.

Beaumont was questioned at the scene and released, Ryburn said, but the incident remains under investigation.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Doina Chiacu

