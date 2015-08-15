FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man charged with felony hit-and-run after six injured in Los Angeles
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 15, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Man charged with felony hit-and-run after six injured in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 35-year-old man was charged with felony hit-and-run for striking two pedestrians and a car carrying four people in two incidents about a block apart in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, police said.

The six people and the suspect, whose name has not been released, have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorist appeared to run a red light and then struck two women before hitting the car, police said.

Fire officials said previously all of the people struck by the suspect were pedestrians.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernard Orr and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.