Knock at door turns deadly in Philadelphia peephole shooting
May 12, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Knock at door turns deadly in Philadelphia peephole shooting

Daniel Kelley

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A man squinting through a peephole at his Philadelphia home in response to a late-night knock at his front door was shot in the face and killed, police said on Monday.

Family members at home at the time told police the 29-year-old victim heard a knock at the door around midnight Sunday in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood.

He then peered at the visitor through an improvised peephole at the side of his front door and suddenly shots rang out, police said.

The victim, not yet identified by police, died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe the shooter, who fled on foot, may have had an accomplice.

No arrests have been made.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
