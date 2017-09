U.S. President Barack Obama gestures toward U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson as he speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in San Francisco, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama hopes that Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi becomes Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives again, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said on Friday.

Pelosi and Obama have clashed recently because of her opposition to Obama’s trade bill.