U.S. Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival at Trump Tower to meet with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Sunday he was not offended by pointed comments made to him by a cast member of "Hamilton" after he attended the hit Broadway show.

"I wasn't offended," Pence said on "Fox New Sunday," declining to ask for an apology as President Donald Trump had demanded. Pence acknowledged that many Americans were disappointed and anxious after Trump's Nov. 8 election victory, but he sought to reassure Americans that Trump would be a president "for all Americans."

