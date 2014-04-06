Second Pennsylvania boy dies after mother blamed for drowning

(Reuters) - A 6-year old boy whose mother has been charged in holding him and his younger brother underwater, drowning his younger brother, has died from his injuries, the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said on Sunday.

Daniel Schlemmer died four days after investigators found him and his 3-year-old brother, Luke, unconscious on the floor of a bathroom inside their home in McCandless, about 11 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The boys’ mother, former teacher Laurel Michelle Schlemmer, had already been charged with the murder of Luke and with the attempted murder of Daniel, who had been on life support until he died Saturday.

Schlemmer, 40, called 911 on Tuesday and said her two boys might have drowned in the bathtub, police said. She later admitted to detectives she sat on the boys in the water-filled tub after hearing “crazy voices,” according to the criminal complaint.

A third son, age 7, was at school at the time, the complaint said. Schlemmer also told investigators she thought she could be a better mother to her older child if the other two were not around, according to the complaint.

At a court hearing last week, a judge ordered psychiatric evaluations for Schlemmer, who was being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail. She has not yet entered a plea in the case, and her lawyer, Michael Machen, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The Allegheny District Attorney’s office could not be reached on Sunday about whether Schlemmer will now face murder charges in Daniel’s death.