#Sports News
July 23, 2012 / 3:28 PM / in 5 years

Penn State will forfeit $13 million from Big Ten bowl ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Big Ten Conference, one of largest U.S. collegiate athletic leagues, on Monday censured member university Penn State for what it called egregious moral, ethical and potentially criminal failures in its handling of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse case.

The Big Ten said in a statement that Penn State would forfeit its share of revenues for bowl games organized by the conference, and the estimated $13 million would instead be donated to charities devoted to the protection of children.

Earlier on Monday the National Collegiate Athletic Association banned Penn State University from post-season bowl games for four years and fined the university $60 million.

In June, former Penn State assistant coach Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys over 15 years. This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh released a report that criticized longtime head football coach Joe Paterno for his role in protecting Sandusky, and the school’s image, at the expense of Sandusky’s young victims.

Writing by Claudia Parsons; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
