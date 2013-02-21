Sandusky appeals child sex conviction one more time

Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Convicted child sex offender Jerry Sandusky on Thursday took his appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court in an attempt to overturn a jury verdict that found him guilty of abusing 10 boys.

The former Penn State football coach is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexually abusing boys he targeted through a charity he founded for at-risk youth.

The judge who oversaw his trial, John Cleland of the Court of Common Pleas, denied Sandusky’s initial appeal on January 30.

At the time, Sandusky and his attorneys, Joe Amendola and Norris Gelman, said there were seven reasons why an appeal should be granted, including that they did not have enough time to prepare for an adequate defense.

Cleland denied the appeal on all points.

In his newest “Notice of Appeal” to the state’s Superior Court, Amendola did not list the reasons for Sandusky’s request for the verdict to be overturned.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court is one of two appellate courts in the state. Most of the petitions it receives, the court says on its website, are denied.

Sandusky, 69, a once-beloved defensive coordinator, was convicted on 45 of 48 counts for preying on boys on and around the university’s main campus in State College, Pennsylvania.