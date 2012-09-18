NCAA names task force to oversee $60 million Penn State fine

(Reuters) - A 10-member task force has been named to oversee distribution of the record $60 million fine Penn State will pay because of the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal, the NCAA said on Tuesday.

Funds from the fine will follow guidelines set up by the new Child Sexual Abuse Endowment Task Force, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said in a statement.

The money will fund programs to combat child sexual abuse and help victims. The task force will set policy and hire an administrator who will choose which nonprofit groups get the money each year, said the NCAA, which governs U.S. college sports.

The NCAA imposed sanctions on Pennsylvania State University over its handling of child sex abuse allegations against Sandusky, a former assistant football coach.

He was convicted in June on 45 counts of child molestation. Sentencing is set for October 9.

The NCAA punishment includes a four-year ban on postseason play and scholarship cuts. Penn State agreed to pay $12 million a year for five years to fund programs to combat child abuse.

The NCAA task force includes United Way Worldwide Chief Executive Brian Gallagher, administrators from Penn State and other NCAA member schools, and a representative from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.