NCAA calls Pennsylvania suit an affront to Sandusky's victims

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett speaks at a news conference on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 2, 2013. Corbett said he will file a federal lawsuit against the NCAA over sanctions it levied against Pennsylvania State University in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal. Over three dozen local and state officals along with Penn State students and former Penn State players took part in the news conference. REUTERS/Craig Houtz

(Reuters) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Wednesday said a lawsuit by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett appeared “without merit” and was “an affront to all of the victims” of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky.

Corbett said he would sue the NCAA in federal court to challenge the sanctions it levied against Penn State University over the Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal.

“We are disappointed by the governor’s action today,” the NCAA said in a statement.