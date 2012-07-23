Factbox: NCAA sanctions against Penn State in Sandusky case

(Reuters) - The governing body of U.S. college sports imposed unprecedented sanctions on Penn State University and its football program on Monday for not taking action after being alerted to child sex abuse by former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

The following are details of the sanctions imposed:

* A fine of $60 million to be used to fund a foundation to help victims of child sex abuse. The fine is equivalent to the one-year gross revenue of the football program.

* The football team is banned from bowl games and other post-season games for four years - a move that excludes Penn State from some of the most high-profile games of the year and effectively eliminates it from competition for the Division I national championship.

* A reduction in the number of football scholarships to 15 from 25 per year for four years. Any returning football players can transfer to other schools immediately with no restriction.

* The team’s wins from 1998 through to 2011 are voided. This dates from when the first allegations were made against Sandusky in 1998 through to his arrest in 2011. The move means former head coach Joe Paterno, who died in January, will no longer hold the record for most victories by a major college football coach.

* A five-year probationary period during which a third party monitor will work with the university to promote academic integrity and compliance with the recommendations of the Freeh Report, which criticized Paterno and other top university officials for their role in protecting Sandusky, and the school’s image, at the expense of Sandusky’s young victims.

* The NCAA reserved the right to conduct its own investigations into individuals involved in the case.