Timeline: Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case

(Reuters) - Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 to 60 years in prison for his conviction in a child sex abuse case, a length of time his attorney said was equivalent to a life sentence.

Here is a timeline of events in the case against Sandusky, 68, who was found guilty of sexually molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. Many of the details of abuse come from a grand jury report released last year.

1969: Pennsylvania State University hires Sandusky as an assistant football coach under head coach Joe Paterno.

1977: Sandusky founds The Second Mile, a charity dedicated to helping troubled children. It is through this charity that Sandusky finds his victims.

1994: A boy identified as Victim 7, who is now 26, meets Sandusky through The Second Mile. He later tells a grand jury that he had a “blurry memory” of having improper contact with Sandusky when they were showering together in the football locker room on the Penn State campus.

1996 or 1997: A boy identified as Victim 4, now 27, begins a relationship with Sandusky that results in repeated sexual violations, according to the grand jury report.

1998: Sandusky showers with a boy identified as Victim 5, now 22, pinning him in a corner, rubbing him and placing the boy’s hand on his genitals, according to the grand jury report.

1998: Sandusky asks a boy identified as Victim 6, now 24, to shower with him when he is 11, and Sandusky lathers soap on his back and bear-hugs him, according to the grand jury report. The boy tells his mother, who reports it to the university.

1998: University police investigate allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior involving Sandusky. No criminal charges are pursued.

June 1, 1998: University police interview Sandusky, who admits showering with Victim 6. A detective tells Sandusky never to shower with children again, says the grand jury report.

1999: Sandusky retires as defensive coordinator but retains privileges such as access to Penn State athletic facilities.

1999: The American Football Coaches Association names Sandusky the major college Assistant Coach of the Year.

2000: Sandusky publishes his autobiography “Touched: The Jerry Sandusky Story.”

Summer 2000: Sandusky hugs a boy identified as Victim 3 in the shower after workouts and touches his genitals when the boy sleeps at Sandusky’s house, according to grand jury testimony.

Fall 2000: A janitor sees Sandusky in the showers performing oral sex on a young boy identified as Victim 8. The janitor tells co-workers and his supervisor, but the incident is not reported to authorities at the time.

February 2001: A graduate assistant, later identified as Mike McQueary, reports seeing Sandusky rape a boy of about 10 years old in the shower of the campus football locker room.

2004 to 2008: A boy identified as Victim 9 was forced to perform oral sex on Sandusky repeatedly in the basement bedroom of Sandusky’s home, and Sandusky attempted to rape him at least 16 times, according to the grand jury report.

Fall 2007: A boy identified as Victim 10 said Sandusky pulled down his gym shorts and performed oral sex on him in the basement bedroom of Sandusky’s home. Sandusky also has the boy perform oral sex on him.

2007 and 2008: A boy identified as Victim 1 says Sandusky performed oral sex on him more than 20 times when he was 13 or 14 years old, according to grand jury testimony.

2009: Sandusky is barred from a school district attended by Victim 1 after the boy’s mother reports allegations of sexual assault to the school, according to the grand jury. The matter is reported to authorities, triggering an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and the Attorney General’s Office.

September 2010: Sandusky retires from The Second Mile.

November 5, 2011: A Centre County grand jury charges Sandusky with 40 counts of molesting eight boys from 1994 to 2009. Sandusky is arrested and released on a $100,000 bond.

November 6, 2011: Paterno issues a statement in which he acknowledges being told by McQueary in 2002 of the incident in the shower but that “he at no time related to me the very specific actions contained in the grand jury report.”

November 9, 2011: Paterno announces he will retire at the end of the football season. The university board of trustees fires Paterno and university President Graham Spanier.

November 18, 2011: One of Paterno’s sons says the ousted coach has been diagnosed with a treatable form of lung cancer.

November 30, 2011: A new accuser files the first lawsuit against Sandusky, The Second Mile and Penn State. The 29-year-old man says Sandusky sexually abused him more than 100 times.

December 7, 2011: Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and state police charge Sandusky with a further 12 counts of abusing two more boys. Sandusky is arrested again.

December 8, 2011: Sandusky posts bail. His wife issues a statement saying the allegations are “absolutely untrue.”

January 22, 2012: Paterno, 85, dies of lung cancer.

May 25, 2012: The Second Mile announces plans to close and shift $2.5 million in assets to a Texas charity.

June 5, 2012 - Trial begins with jury selection.

June 11, 2012 - Opening arguments begin.

June 21, 2012 - The jury begins deliberations.

June 22, 2012 - The jury finds Sandusky guilty of 45 of the 48 charges against him: 25 felonies and 20 misdemeanors.

July 12, 2012 - Independent panel commissioned by Penn State and headed by former FBI Director Louis Freeh issues report finding that school leaders, including Paterno, covered up Sandusky’s sexual abuse to protect the football program.

July 23, 2012 - National Collegiate Athletic Association bans Penn State from post-season bowl games for four years, fines school $60 million and imposes other sanctions.

October 8, 2012 - On the eve of sentencing, Sandusky maintains his innocence in a recorded statement.

October 9, 2012 - Judge John Cleland sentences Sandusky to 30 to 60 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he is 98 years old.

SOURCES: Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, grand jury report, Reuters, and Centre County court records and testimony.