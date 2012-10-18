Sandusky accuser forgives other victims for not speaking up sooner

(Reuters) - An 18-year-old man who helped trigger the sexual assault charges against Jerry Sandusky said he had forgiven other victims for not coming forward sooner to report abuse by the former Penn State football coach, allowing him to remain a threat to young boys.

The victim has also revealed his name - Aaron Fisher - in a magazine interview before the publication later this month of a book he wrote with his psychologist and his mother, “Silent No More: Victim 1’s Fight for Justice Against Jerry Sandusky.” The book is to be published by Random House.

Fisher, in an interview with People magazine, said he spoke to other victims and their families after Sandusky’s sentencing to say has was no longer angry with them for not coming forward sooner to report abuse, which could have led to an earlier prosecution of the former coach.

“Saying sexual abuse has happened was hard,” Fisher said in the interview, according to an excerpt provided by People. “But I wanted to help people see that it is better to come forward and tell somebody than to be silent.”

Fisher, who testified at the trial and has been referred to as Victim 1, has said Sandusky indecently fondled him and that they performed oral sex on each other. He was 11 or 12 when he met Sandusky in 2005 or 2006 through the Second Mile, a charity Sandusky founded to help at-risk children.

An elementary-school wrestling coach discovered Fisher and Sandusky having physical contact in a weight room in 2006 or 2007.

Earlier this month, Sandusky, 68, was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for his conviction on 45 counts of child sex abuse. He molested 10 boys over 15 years, some in the football team’s showers on campus.

Sandusky’s lawyers filed an appeal of the conviction no Thursday.