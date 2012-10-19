Teen says Sandusky chased him in car as he ran away: ABC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 18-year-old who triggered the prosecution of Jerry Sandusky for sexually abusing him and nine other boys told ABC News the former Penn State coach once chased him down with his car as he tried to flee.

Aaron Fisher, known throughout the case as Victim 1, has revealed his identity since testifying against Sandusky at his June trial. Sandusky, 68, was convicted of 45 counts of child sex abuse and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Fisher was just 11 when he met Sandusky through the former coach’s charity for at-risk children, The Second Mile, in 2005 or 2006. After a year of box seats at Penn State football games and weekend trips with the coach, he was sexually abused in Sandusky’s basement, leaving him confused and ashamed.

The attacks continued for years, with Sandusky misusing his position as a volunteer coach to pull the boy out of class. Fisher’s attempts to flee were met with a tightened leash.

“He once followed my bus home from school,” Fisher told ABC in the “20/20” interview to be broadcast in full on Friday night. “I took off running but he drove on the opposite side of the street, onto oncoming traffic to catch up with me. I ran up an alley and he went to my house and parked out front.”

Fisher revealed his identity in interviews before the October 23 publication of his book “Silent No More: Victim 1’s Fight for Justice Against Jerry Sandusky,” published by Random House.

“A victim means people feel sympathy for you. I don’t want that. I would rather be somebody that did something good,” Fisher told ABC.

When he was 15, Fisher broke down and told his mother, Dawn Daniels, and the school’s principal, Karen Probst, that Sandusky was sexually abusing him.

“Aaron was melting down in the office,” Daniels told ABC. “I immediately told them we need to call the police.”

But the school principal advised her to go home and think over their next steps.

“They said that Jerry has a heart of gold and that he wouldn’t do those type of things,” Daniels said.

Instead, Daniels told the principal she would be calling Clinton County Children and Youth Services. School officials, legally mandated to make such reports, called too.

Probst did not return calls from Reuters for comment.

It took three years, two grand juries and a lengthy search for more victims before Sandusky was arrested in November 2011, just before Fisher’s 18th birthday. The long delay in prosecuting Sandusky drove Fisher to contemplate suicide, he told ABC.

“It’s a fact that I lost a good portion of my childhood,” Fisher told ABC. “I endured heartaches and numerous amounts of people who didn’t believe me and walked away from me.”