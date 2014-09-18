FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armed with banana, man robs Philadelphia store, slips away on bike
September 18, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Armed with banana, man robs Philadelphia store, slips away on bike

Daniel Kelley

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A man armed with a banana robbed a convenience store in Philadelphia and rode away on a bicycle with cash and cigarettes, a security surveillance tape showed.

The suspect strolled into Tejada Grocery and got in line behind another customer at the counter, where individual bananas were available for sale, according to the tape of Tuesday’s robbery, which was released by police on Wednesday.

As his turn at the cash register approached, the man stuffed a banana into the pocket of his hoodie and used it to simulate a gun.

Police said the man demanded cash and cigarettes. The robber rode then away on a bicycle, surveillance video showed.

Authorities, who did not say how much cash was taken, said the suspect was still being sought on Thursday.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
