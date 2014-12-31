FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Group sues to free bear caged 18 years at Pennsylvania sweets shop
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 31, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Group sues to free bear caged 18 years at Pennsylvania sweets shop

David DeKok

2 Min Read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - A national animal rights group is suing the owner of a Pennsylvania ice cream shop to force him to release a female bear kept caged behind his store as a public attraction for 18 years, the group said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit against James McDaniel, owner of Jim Mack’s Ice Cream Shop in Wrightsville, a town about 90 miles west of Philadelphia, alleged the black bear, named Ricky, was treated inhumanely.

“Ricky can take only a few steps in any direction before she must turn around,” the lawsuit by the Animal Legal Defense Fund said. “She spends most of her waking hours constantly pacing back and forth on the concrete floor of her cage.”

McDaniel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in the York County Court of Common Pleas, seeks to have Ricky, who has been kept in the enclosure since she was a cub, transferred to a certified private animal refuge.

The Humane Society of the United States has received multiple complaints over the years about Ricky’s treatment, but it was unable to persuade McDaniel to improve her care, spokeswoman Sarah Speed said.

McDaniel has a “menagerie” permit for Ricky and other wild animals from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

A spokesman for the commission said he was unable to release inspection reports on the bear and its enclosure and declined to comment further.

Black bears in the wild can live into their 30s and typically range over 16 square miles, and regularly climb and swim, according to a veterinarian quoted in the lawsuit. They are hunted annually in Pennsylvania from mid-to-late November.

Editing by Laila Kearney and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.