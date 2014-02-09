FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sisters of Iowa politician found dead in their Pittsburgh home
February 9, 2014

Sisters of Iowa politician found dead in their Pittsburgh home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The bodies of two sisters of an Iowa politician have been found shot in the basement of their Pittsburgh home, local media reported on Sunday.

Susan 44, and Sarah Wolfe, 38, were found slain on Friday afternoon in a home they shared, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, citing local police.

Their sister, Mary Wolfe, a state representative in Iowa, posted a message on her Facebook page on Saturday saying her family was “heartbroken, but grateful” for the support they had received from friends and colleagues.

A Pittsburgh police department spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

On Sunday, authorities had yet to release the cause and time of death, the paper said.

Wolfe, a Democrat, is serving her second term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is the oldest of eight children in her family, according to her biography on the Iowa House website.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and Nick Zieminski

