Pittsburgh man charged with killing Iowa lawmaker's sisters

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - A Pittsburgh man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with killing his neighbors, two sisters of an Iowa lawmaker, during a robbery at their home last month, police said.

Allen Darrell Wade, 43, was arrested at a bus stop after saying on Facebook he intended to surrender after the news earlier on Wednesday that he had been charged with the murder of Susan and Sarah Wolfe, the sisters of Iowa state Representative Mary Wolfe, police said.

Charges against Wade include two counts of murder and burglary, police said.

The victims’ bodies were found on Feb 7 in the basement of their Pittsburgh home. Susan Wolfe, 44, was nude and had been doused with chemicals and a clothed Sarah Wolfe, 38, was nearby, police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

Police officials said at an afternoon press conference they had evidence including video recordings and DNA recovered from the scene of the crime and from a pair of sweatpants they believe Wade was wearing at the time.

“Based on the trail of evidence, clothing and video, we were pretty sure it was him,” said Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant Kevin Kraus.

Mary Wolfe is a Democrat serving her second term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is the oldest of eight children, according to her biography on the Iowa House website.