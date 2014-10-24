Pennsylvania man faces possible life in prison for child porn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man faces life in prison for child pornography he left on a computer tablet he sold at a Christmas flea market, according to authorities.

The woman who bought the tablet as a Christmas gift for her daughter discovered videos of Donald Miller having sex with an 8-year-old girl, prosecutors said at a court hearing earlier this week.

Miller, 43, pleaded guilty to a state count of rape of a child and a federal charge of producing child pornography in Pittsburgh, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn Bloch said Miller, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, removed the data storage and memory cards from the tablet but the footage was still stored in the computer and could be seen.

The buyer wanted the tablet as a gift for her 5-year-old daughter for Christmas 2013, Bloch said.

An investigation found that Miller had forced the girl to have sex and made eight short videos, Bloch said.

Miller will be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2015, and faces a possible sentence of life in prison, Bloch said.

He is in custody pending sentencing, and his defense attorney, Thomas Livingston, was not available for comment on Friday.