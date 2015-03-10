Three more Pennsylvania legislators charged in corruption sting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - Three more Pennsylvania state lawmakers accused of accepting money for political favors appeared in court on Tuesday as the result of a sting operation that state Attorney General Kathleen Kane had halted, citing racial profiling.

All six suspects charged in the corruption case are black as is the prosecutor pursuing the case, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams. All are Democrats from Philadelphia.

A year ago, Kane, who is white and a Democrat, stopped the investigation started by her predecessor, Republican Attorney General Tom Corbett, and cited racial profiling and poor case management as her reasons.

But Williams said he found enough evidence to reopen the case, said his spokesman, Cameron Kline.

“He (Williams) reviewed the evidence and the work of the grand jury and made the decision it was not racial,” Kline said.

Arraigned on bribery and conspiracy charges on Tuesday were state Representatives Louise Bishop, 81, Michelle Brownlee, 58, and former state Representative Harold James, 64.

Kline cited grand jury secrecy rules in declining to answer a question whether any white legislators were targeted by the sting, which lasted from 2010 to 2012.

If convicted of all criminal counts, Bishop faces up to 34 years in prison, Brownlee 23 years, and James 19 years.

Each was released on $50,000 bail and declined to comment.

Already charged in the case are former Traffic Court Judge Thomasine Tynes and state Representatives Ronald Waters and Vanessa Brown.

According to court documents, a confidential informant wore a wire in the sting and recorded the legislators accepting cash payments. Prosecutors said that in exchange for the payments, the lawmakers granted political favors.

State House of Representatives Minority Leader Frank Dermody, a Democrat, said in a statement he was “disappointed and saddened” by the allegations against the members of his caucus.