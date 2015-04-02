FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania girl, 14, charged as adult in mother's stabbing death
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 2, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania girl, 14, charged as adult in mother's stabbing death

David DeKok

3 Min Read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - A 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been charged as an adult for allegedly taking an active role in the stabbing death of her mother and plotting with her soldier boyfriend to murder her father, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

The teenager and Caleb Barnes, 20, plotted the murder of Cheryl Silvonek, 54, via text messages and mobile phone calls, Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin said. Both are charged with homicide and conspiracy.

The girl’s lawyer, John Waldron, said 14 is the minimum age in Pennsylvania for trying a child as an adult for murder, and his client just turned that age in February.

The slain woman had ordered the couple to break up after she discovered the boyfriend’s age and found out he was having sex with her daughter. Text messages released in court papers portray the teenager as pushing Barnes, a soldier stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, to carry out the murders.

“She threatened to throw me out of the house,” the eighth grader wrote to Barnes in a text message on March 14. “I want her gone.”

A juvenile witness overheard the teenager plot the murder of both her parents in a cell phone conversation with Barnes on March 7, according to court papers.

The same witness also heard her discuss her father’s life insurance and who would gain custody of her if her parents were dead.

The mother reluctantly drove the couple to a concert in Scranton on March 14. Barnes allegedly stabbed her to death when they returned to the Silvonek home in Orefield, Pennsylvania, just west of Allentown, early on March 15.

They buried the body in a forest about two miles from the house, but while they were doing so a suspicious neighbor came out and saw the blood inside their car and called police.

Police later found the car in a pond but traced it back to the Silvonek house. They found the young couple naked in bed, according to court papers.

They did not attempt to murder David Silvonek, the teen’s father, according to the papers. The pharmacist was asleep at home at the time his wife was slain.

Editing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.