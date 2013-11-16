FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penn State student dies after fall from ninth-floor balcony
November 16, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Penn State student dies after fall from ninth-floor balcony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Penn State University student died early on Saturday after falling from the ninth-floor balcony of an off-campus apartment, police said.

Conor F. Macmannis, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from police in State College, Pennsylvania, where the university is located.

Macmannis fell at about 3:45 a.m. from a ninth-floor balcony at the Penn Towers apartment building, police said.

Drugs and alcohol appeared to be factors in his fall, the statement said.

Reporting By Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jackie Frank

