Penn State student dies after fall from ninth-floor balcony

(Reuters) - A Penn State University student died early on Saturday after falling from the ninth-floor balcony of an off-campus apartment, police said.

Conor F. Macmannis, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from police in State College, Pennsylvania, where the university is located.

Macmannis fell at about 3:45 a.m. from a ninth-floor balcony at the Penn Towers apartment building, police said.

Drugs and alcohol appeared to be factors in his fall, the statement said.