Pennsylvania toddler killed in dog attack, police say
#U.S.
February 23, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pennsylvania toddler killed in dog attack, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A toddler was killed in a fatal attack by a family’s dog in a Pittsburgh suburb, police said on Monday.

The 2-year-old girl was attacked Sunday evening in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. Police responded to an emergency call at about 8:47 p.m., the department said in a statement.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from her wounds, police said.

The dog was taken to a kennel to be quarantined.

Police did not specify what type of dog was involved, but local media reported it was a pit bull that belonged to a family whose home the toddler was visiting.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will oversee an investigation, police said, adding that it would release no further details of the incident.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Susan Heavey

