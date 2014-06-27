Fugitive returned to Pennsylvania after 33 years on the run

HARRISBURG Pa. (Reuters) - An elderly Pennsylvania fugitive, on the run for 33 years, is back in the state to face murder charges, authorities said on Friday.

Joseph Lewis Miller, 78, was arrested on April 21 in Mineola, Texas, after authorities received a tip. He had worked in construction, odd jobs and as a church deacon for many years under the name of Roy Eubanks, a relative.

“I think he was ready for it to be over,” Detective Rick Gibney of the Harrisburg Police Department said at a news conference. Gibney said he accompanied Miller on his flight back to Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

“He was a gentleman yesterday on the ride,“ he said. ”He said that he had lived so long as Roy Eubanks, that he had forgotten who Joseph Miller was.”

Miller is accused of fatally shooting Thomas Waller on Jan. 15, 1981, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Edward Marsico. Miller fled Harrisburg the day after the shooting and was never in police custody.

If Miller is not convicted in the case, he would likely return to prison on a life sentence for the 1959 murder of Johnny Lumpkin in Harrisburg.

His life sentence in the Lumpkin case was commuted by the Pennsylvania governor in 1971 to supervised parole, according to the district attorney.

Miller also is being investigated for a murder in Texas, Marsico said.

He was being held in Dauphin County Prison.

