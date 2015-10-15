Two men plead guilty to Philadelphia attack on gay couple

(Reuters) - Two Pennsylvania men on Thursday were sentenced to probation and barred from Philadelphia’s downtown after pleading guilty to an attack on a gay couple in the city last year, prosecutors said.

Philip Williams, 24, was sentenced to five years’ probation for aggravated assault and conspiracy in the Sept. 11, 2014, assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Kevin Harrigan, 26, was sentenced to three years’ probation for simple assault and conspiracy.

As part of a plea agreement, both men will be barred from Philadelphia’s downtown, where the attack took place, for the duration of their probation. They will also be required to perform 200 hours of community service at an organization serving gay and transgender people.

”I hope that all of us can learn and grow from this horrible incident and be inspired by these two courageous victims, the solidarity of the LGBTQ community and their thousands of supporters and advocates,” District Attorney Seth Williams said in a statement.

The victims of the assault, one of whom suffered a broken jaw, said Williams and Harrigan shouted homophobic slurs at them during the attack, local media reported. The defendants have denied the attack was motivated by anti-gay sentiment and said they were protecting a friend, Kathryn Knott.

Knott, 24, who was also arrested in the attack, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy.

Knott has not accepted a plea agreement and has elected to go to trial.