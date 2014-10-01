FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania trooper shot dead during gun training
October 1, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Pennsylvania trooper shot dead during gun training

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper was accidentally shot dead late on Tuesday during a training exercise at a facility outside Philadelphia.

Trooper David Kedra, 26, was shot in the chest at the Montgomery County Public Safety complex in Conshohocken in the late afternoon local time, State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan said in a statement.

Kedra, a state police member since 2012, is the 96th state police officer to be killed in the line of duty in the department’s history, Noonan said.

He is at least the second trooper shot dead in September. The department is searching for survivalist Eric Frein who is suspected of killing one trooper and wounding another in an ambush at a police barracks on Sept. 12.

Kedra was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, media reported.

The public safety complex provides classrooms and training centers, including a gun range and a “live fire shoot house” used to train police “in close quarters combat and high risk entries,” the Montgomery County website says.

Kedra’s death is being investigated by the state police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Gareth Jones

