Five people killed in Pennsylvania helicopter crash

(Reuters) - Five people including a child were killed on Saturday when a helicopter crashed in a heavily wooded area of northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said on Sunday.

The wreckage of a Robinson 66 helicopter was found in a rugged area in Noxen, about 21 miles west of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The dead include three men, one woman and one male child, according to Wyoming County coroner Thomas Kukuchka. He said they are believed to be a father and his son, a father and his daughter, and the pilot. He could not release their identities.

A state police spokesman confirmed multiple fatalities but could not provide any more information.

The helicopter was en route to the Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, according to the FAA.

The helicopter was coming from the an airport in Binghamton, New York, the FAA said, but a representative for that airport said the aircraft originated in the Tri-Cities Airport in Endicott, New York.

An alert notice was issued after the aircraft lost radar and communication contact Saturday night, according to the FAA.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.