Armed man caught after taking hostages at Pennsylvania firehouse

(Reuters) - An armed suspect believed to be a former firefighter was apprehended on Tuesday after taking four firefighters hostage inside a suburban Philadelphia firehouse, officials said.

Reports of an armed suspect at the LaMott Fire Company in Cheltenham Township, about 13 miles north of Philadelphia, came in to authorities at about 10:40 a.m., said John Corcoran, spokesman for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

About an hour later, a suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.